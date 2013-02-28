BRIEF-JHM Consolidation Bhd appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director
* Appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgV9hr) Further company coverage:
MUNICH Feb 28 German chipmaker Infineon expects turnover to rise in the coming quarters, although still forecasts a fall in revenues for the fiscal year as a whole, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The worst quarter was now behind Infineon and improvements had been in sight since the start of 2013, Reinhard Ploss said in a speech at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Infineon had said in January that its key car clients were now starting to re-order chips such as those which activate airbags and enable cruise control equipment, after a period of running inventories down.
For the fiscal year until end-September as a whole, Infineon expects revenue to drop by between 5 and 9 percent.
* Says Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S. filed a lawsuit against the company and its unit Sharp Electronics (Europe) GmbH (SEEG), as well as Universal Media Corporation/Slovakia/s.r.o (U.M.C), which can sell Sharp brand LCD TV in Europe, claiming compensation for damages of 1 million Turkish liras (31 million yen)