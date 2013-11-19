BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
FRANKFURT Nov 19 German chipmaker Infineon said on Tuesday it planned to buy back own shares worth up to 300 million euros ($406 million) by the end of September 2015 to return cash to shareholders.
At current prices, that would mean a buyback of up to about 42 million shares or 4 percent of Infineon's share capital.
It said it may also repurchase further portions of its outstanding convertible bonds.
($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
ANKARA, April 3 Turkey dismissed 45 more judges and prosecutors on Monday as part of investigations into last July's failed coup, the state-run Anadolu agency said, meaning around 4,000 members of the judiciary have now been purged.
* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)