FRANKFURT Nov 19 German chipmaker Infineon said on Tuesday it planned to buy back own shares worth up to 300 million euros ($406 million) by the end of September 2015 to return cash to shareholders.

At current prices, that would mean a buyback of up to about 42 million shares or 4 percent of Infineon's share capital.

It said it may also repurchase further portions of its outstanding convertible bonds.

($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)