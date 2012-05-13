BRIEF-Sare signs LoI to buy Gadu-Gadu assets
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH XEVIN CONSULTING LIMITED TO START NEGOTIATIONS TO MAKE A DEAL OF ACQUISITION OF GADU-GADU ASSETS BY THE COMPANY
BERLIN May 13 German microchip maker Infineon Technologies said on Sunday that Chief Executive Peter Bauer will leave the company for health reasons on Sept. 30 and be replaced by Reinhard Ploss, responsible for production, development, technology and personnel.
Bauer has osteoporosis and informed Infineon's supervisory board about his intention to resign, the company said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham)
FRANKFURT, June 9 Global telecoms operator VEON Ltd said on Friday it plans to name two outside directors, resulting in a board majority independent of its two main investors and marking the latest move to transform the company.