FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Infineon Technologies
raised its full-year dividend payment by 20 percent
and promised to buy back an additional 208 million euros ($280.7
million) worth of shares and bonds by March 2013.
It said it would pay a dividend of 0.12 euros per share,
amounting to a total of 130 million euros.
Shares of Infineon were down 0.3 percent at 5.50 euros by
0819 GMT, in line with Germany's blue-chip index.
The company last week gave a gloomy outlook for the current
year through September, saying its revenue would likely fall,
hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in
industrial and chip card markets.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)