* Fiscal 2011 div 0.12 euros/shr vs yr-earlier 0.10 euros

* Says to buy back 208 mln euros worth of shares

* Infineon shares in line with broader market (Adds details, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Infineon Technologies raised its full-year dividend payment by 20 percent and promised to buy back an additional 208 million euros ($280.7 million) worth of shares and bonds by March 2013.

It said it would pay a dividend of 0.12 euros per share, amounting to a total of 130 million euros.

Shares of Infineon were down 0.3 percent at 5.50 euros by 0819 GMT, in line with Germany's blue-chip index.

The company last week gave a gloomy outlook for the current year through September, saying its revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)