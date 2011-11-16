* Sees 2012 sales drop mid-single pct

* Expects low to mid-teen pct margin for 2012 total segment

* No decision yet on dividend

* Shares drop nearly 5 pct in early trade (Adds detail, background, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 German chipmaker Infineon warned on Wednesday that growing caution among its customers and a slowing economy would push down revenues in fiscal 2012.

The company, which makes chips for products ranging from cars to electronic passports, said it expects 2012 revenue to drop at a mid-single digit percentage rate from the fiscal year that ended in September 2011.

At the same time a low to mid-teens percentage margin is expected for its total segment result in 2012.

"The company has observed increasing caution also on the part of customers in the typical late-cycle high power businesses such as, for example, industrial drives," Infineon said in a statement.

For the first quarter of 2012, Infineon expects revenue to drop about 10 percent from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011. It expects investments to be about flat in 2012.

"The outlook is pretty cautious, that disappoints," said a Frankfurt based trader. Infineon shares trade down 4.7 percent in Frankfurt by 0725 GMT.

The company, which pre-released results last month, confirmed its total segment profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at 195 million euros ($263 million), below the 212 million reached in the previous quarter.

The supervisory board had not yet decided on a possible dividend for the last fiscal year.

Infineon shares have lost 7 percent so far this year, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index, and outperforming the German blue chip index, which has lost 14 percent. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)