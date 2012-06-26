FRANKFURT, June 26 German chipmaker Infineon
lowered its sales outlook for its fiscal third
quarter after being hit by the global economic slowdown, it said
on Tuesday.
The group said it now expected a slight decline in revenues
in the March-to-June quarter compared with the previous quarter
and a total segment result margin of around 12 percent.
Infineon had previously expected its third quarter revenue
and segment margin to be broadly flat. In the fiscal second
quarter it reported revenue up 4 percent to 986 million euros
($1.23 billion) and a margin of 14.6 percent.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)