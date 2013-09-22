BERLIN, Sept 22 German chipmaker Infineon
expects to beat its profit target by about a fifth
this financial year as demand from industrial customers is
improving, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing company finance
chief Dominik Asam.
"We will most likely earn about 20 percent more profit than
previously planned in the 2013 fiscal year (ending Sept. 30),"
the newspaper quoted Asam as saying in an interview published on
Sunday.
"After two years of stagnation, a recovery is on the horizon
for the global semiconductor industry," the CFO told the
newspaper.
Asam did not provide a profit figure, nor say what the
company had been expecting. A spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
Still, the company, whose chips activate airbags, enable
cruise control in cars and cut emissions, may not reach a goal
of 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) of sales until 2016, a year
later than originally planned, Asam said, citing the effects of
the European debt crisis.
Infineon may reach its long-term goal of a 15-percent
operating profit margin in three years time, the CFO added.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)