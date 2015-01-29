BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Infineon Technologies Ag
* CFO says no effect of exchange rate on acquisition price of international rectifier Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO