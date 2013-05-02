FRANKFURT May 2 German chipmaker Infineon
on Thursday reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter operating profit as results at its automotive
unit improved.
Fiscal second-quarter operating profit, excluding special
items, fell 53 percent from last year to 68 million euros ($90
million), beating the average expectation of 51.3 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
Infineon said it expected its 2013 revenue and operating
margin to come in at the high end of a previous given guidance.
Infineon previously said its expected 2013 revenue to drop
5-9 percent, while its core operating profit margin would reach
between 5-9 percent.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
