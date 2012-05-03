(Adds details, CEO quote)
FRANKFURT May 3 German chipmaker Infineon AG
raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after
demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips
boosted fiscal second-quarter results beyond expectations.
"Business was better in the second quarter than expected.
Three out of four segments increase revenue," Infineon's Chief
Executive Peter Bauer said in a statement.
Infineon, whose customers include Japanese carmaker Hyundai
, software maker Microsoft and the U.S.
Government Printing Office said it now sees full fiscal-year
sales declining by a low single-digit percentage.
It previously saw a medium single-digit percentage decline.
The fiscal second-quarter operating profit excluding special
items rose 2 percent from the previous quarter to 144 million
euros ($189.4 million), exceeding a consensus forecast of 131
million in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)