FRANKFURT, July 30 German chipmaker Infineon
on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue and operating
profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected
third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market
continued to recover.
"Given the results for the first nine months and the outlook
for the fourth quarter, revenue for the full year should be
approximately 1.5 percent lower than in the previous fiscal
year, with a Segment Result Margin just under 10 percent," the
company said in a statement.
The company, whose chips activate airbags, enable cruise
control and cut emissions among other functions, had earlier
said its 2013 revenue would come in at the high end of its
previous target range of 3.56-3.71 billion euros, or a 5-9
percent drop.
The company also raised the outlook for its core operating
profit margin to just under 10 percent from a previous outlook
for the upper end of a 5-9 percent range.
Operating profit, excluding special items, for the three
months to June fell 7 percent to 117 million euros ($155.07
million) compared with the year-earlier period, beating the
average expectation of 104 million euros in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)