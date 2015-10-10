SHANGHAI Oct 10 Leading European chipmaker Infineon Technology AG will spend $300 million in building a new plant in China, its chief executive told the official China Daily.

Reinhard Ploss said the China market accounted for 20 percent of the auto and industrial chipmaker's revenue in 2014, making it the most important market ahead of Germany, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

"The new factory highlights our confidence in the continuous opportunities of the Chinese market as well as our commitment to substantial investment in China," he told the paper.

The company, which in July said business conditions were increasingly difficult, especially in China where growth is expected to slow, expected the factory to be completed by the end of next year, the paper added.

Infineon is the latest foreign tech firm to pledge investment in China even as growth in the world's second-biggest economy slips to its slowest pace in over 20 years.

Computer maker Dell Inc said last month it would invest $125 billion in China over the next five years, while Cisco plans to spend more than $10 billion in China along with local business partners. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)