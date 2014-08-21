* Offer represents premium of around 50 percent
FRANKFURT, Aug 21 Infineon brushed
off concern that it was spending too much to buy U.S.-based
International Rectifier, saying the deal promised a
wealth of benefits for the German chipmaker.
Infineon announced the $3 billion cash deal late on
Wednesday. The price was 51 percent above International
Rectifier's market value before it was announced and Infineon
shares fell in after-hours trading.
"The premia (in the chip sector) are high, but the 50
percent we are offering is pretty much in the middle of the
bandwidth in this space," Infineon finance chief Dominik Asam
told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.
Asam said he saw "a good bunch of cost synergies" that made
him comfortable with the premium Infineon has to pay, without
giving more details.
Analysts said International Rectifier would strengthen
Infineon's position in power management chips. But integrating
the business would need to be flawless to generate the savings
required to justify the price.
Infineon's chips activate car airbags, enable cruise
control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions. The
company has shunned major takeovers since it was spun off from
engineering conglomerate Siemens in 1999.
Confident it would make a success of the International
Rectifier deal, Bernstein raised its rating on Infineon's shares
to "outperform" from "market perform", saying it expected cost
benefits of about $100 million.
Natixis analysts said they would "be watching closely, as
Infineon's track record on M&A is limited and extracting major
synergies will be key".
Infineon shares edged down 0.3 percent to 8.577 euros by
0951 GMT, while Germany's blue-chip DAX index was up
0.3 percent.
Asam said his team had looked at a "whole bunch" of possible
acquisition targets before settling on International Rectifier.
"We approached another (target) but did not converge on
price," he said, without naming the company. He said most other
takeover candidates seemed too expensive.
Infineon said it expected International Rectifier's
profitability to be "at least in line with" its own operating
margin target of 15 percent by the second full fiscal year after
the deal closes.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jonathan Gould and Tom
Pfeiffer)