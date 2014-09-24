FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German chipmaker Infineon
said it had already set aside enough money to cover a
260-million-euro ($334 million) settlement agreed with its
former unit Qimonda on Wednesday.
"The partial settlement is covered by provisions already
recognised by Infineon. The payment of the settlement amount
will be made from existing liquidity," Infineon said in a
statement.
Qimonda, which was spun off from Infineon in 2006, collapsed
in 2009 as chip prices plunged and then filed for insolvency
after failing to hammer out details of a rescue package in time.
