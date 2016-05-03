FRANKFURT May 3 Chipmaker Infineon's
fiscal second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, as its
automotive and industrial units held up in a market which was
experiencing seasonal price pressure.
The German company, whose chips activate car airbags and
enable cruise control, on Tuesday reported operating profit,
excluding special items, for the quarter through end-March of
228 million euros ($262.91 million) from 198 million last year.
That was above the average forecast of 213 million euros in
a Reuters poll of 11 analysts whose estimates ranged from 203
million to 224 million euros.
Infineon said it expected revenues to rise between 10 and 14
percent in the fiscal 2015/16 year. The company had previously
said it expected a rise of between 11 and 15 percent.
It sees its full-year operating margin coming to between 15
and 16 percent at the mid-point of its guidance, compared with a
previous aim for a 16 percent operating margin.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)