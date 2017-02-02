MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Feb 2 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday kept its full year guidance for revenue growth and profit margin after reporting better-then-expected fiscal first quarter results.
The maker of chips that activate airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter that ended in December to 246 million euros ($265.4 million).
That was above the 232 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from 223-240 million euros.
Revenues of 1.65 billion euros were also better then expected.
Infineon said it still expected revenues for the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, to rise by some 6 percent to 6.68 billion euros, with an operating margin of about 16 percent.
($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: