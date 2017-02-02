FRANKFURT Feb 2 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday kept its full year guidance for revenue growth and profit margin after reporting better-then-expected fiscal first quarter results.

The maker of chips that activate airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter that ended in December to 246 million euros ($265.4 million).

That was above the 232 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from 223-240 million euros.

Revenues of 1.65 billion euros were also better then expected.

Infineon said it still expected revenues for the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, to rise by some 6 percent to 6.68 billion euros, with an operating margin of about 16 percent.

($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)