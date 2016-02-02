* Q1 oper profit 220 mln euros vs 212 mln expected
* Forecasts Q2 margin at 13 pct vs 14.8 pct consensus
* Shares down 4.6 percent at bottom of the sector
(Adds Q2 consensus, background, updates shares)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Chipmaker Infineon
warned it its operating profit margin would be below
expectations in the second quarter due to pricing pressures in
Asian markets, sending its shares lower.
Chipmakers, such as NXP and STMicroelectronics
, have been caught in the downdraft of China's tumbling
stock market and the spillover on consumer and business demand
for computers and phones in the world's biggest growth market.
Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise
control, gets more than half of its revenue from the
Asia-Pacific region, of which 25 percent comes from China.
Shares in Infineon fell 4.6 percent to the bottom of the
STOXX Europe 600 Technology index, which was down 1.4
percent after it said it expected an operating margin of 13
percent in the second quarter, compared with the average analyst
expectation of just under 15 percent.
Infineon's finance chief, Dominik Asam, said that margins
would recover later in the year when production volumes increase
and operational efficiency measures kick in.
"Revenue guidance is in line with consensus expectations
although margin appears to be low," analysts at Bryan Garnier
said in a client note.
"Investors had expected more for the second quarter," a
Frankfurt-based trader added. "They'd rather take profits now."
Despite the near-term challenges the company reported a
better than expected first-quarter operating profit, helped by
rising sales to automakers, and stuck to its full-year forecast
for revenues to rise between 11 and 15 percent, with an
operating margin of 16 percent.
Infineon's operating profit, excluding special items, for
the quarter ending in December rose 30 percent to 220 million
euros ($239.73 million) from 169 million last year.
That was above consensus for 212 million euros in a Reuters
poll of 10 analysts.
"We are doing particularly well in the automotive business,"
Infineon's Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.
"Our solutions for driver assistance systems continue to
generate growth. Electromobility is gaining momentum as well."
Revenue at Infineon's automotive unit, which accounts for 40
percent of its business, rose by almost a fifth to 614 million
euros during the quarter, while operating profit was up 3
percent from the same period a year earlier.
The business counts premium car makers including Daimler's
Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen's Audi among its customers, giving
it an advantage over European rivals such as STMicroelectronics.
Premium car sales have outperformed the overall car market
in the past three years with a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 9 percent compared with 4.5 percent for the overall
market, Deutsche Bank said in a note.
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Louise Heavens)