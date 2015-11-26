FRANKFURT Nov 26 German chip maker Infineon intends to continue to play an active role in the semiconductor industry's current merger consolidation wave, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Infineon signalled that a return to deal-making was on the cards as the integration of its $3 billion acquisition International Rectifier from early this year was ahead of plan.

"You have seen that Infineon has switched to become an active player in the semiconductor industry consolidation and we have a very clear strategy," Infineon Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss told analysts during a conference call to discuss results.

"For me moving forward, we will definitely consider M&A as part of the Infineon strategy in growth and strengthening our footprint.

A global consolidation wave is sweeping the chip industry, resulting in more than $100 billion worth of deals as companies seek to cut costs, meet demand for cheaper chips and diversify portfolios.

Ploss declined to comment on specific market rumours.

Infineon has shown interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unnamed sources. The German chipmaker was also reported to be a suitor for Fairchild. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)