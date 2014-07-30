FRANKFURT, July 30 German chipmaker Infineon
said on Wednesday its current order book was looking
very good.
Chief Executive said Reinhard Ploss said that there was the
normal seasonal drop in automotive orders due to the holiday
season, when carmakers partly shut down their production plants.
But he added that orders beyond the summer for its
automotive chips, which account for almost 50 percent of sales,
looked healthy and that utilisation of the unit was very high.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)