BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 30 Infineon : * CFO says unlikely to return to margins of 20 percent soon
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show "The X-Files," the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.