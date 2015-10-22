Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Oct 22 Monterey Group, owned by private equity firm Terra Firma, made an agreed cash offer for the rest of renewable power generating firm Infinis Energy, valuing the company at 555 million pounds ($856 million), the firms said on Thursday.
Monterey, which already owned 68.5 percent of Infinis, will pay 185 pence per share for the remaining shares, a 40.4 percent premium to the closing price of 131.75p on Oct. 21, Terra Firma said in a statement.
"We have considered gradual sell-downs of our interest in the company since its IPO in November 2013 and more recently we have also explored other strategic options, but the change in the regulatory environment for Infinis has prompted us to rethink our strategy," Guy Hands, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma, said. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Holmes)
HAVANA, May 11 Colombia's second biggest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), said on Thursday it did not expect to have reached a peace agreement by the 2018 elections and criticized the government for failing to tackle right-wing paramilitary groups.