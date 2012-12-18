PARIS Dec 18 Nissan's upscale Infiniti
division expects the global premium car market to grow 8 percent
next year as strong U.S. demand offsets flat western European
sales, brand chief Johan de Nysschen said.
De Nysschen was speaking ahead of a Tuesday announcement
that Infiniti's model line-up is to be renamed as it pursues a
bigger share of European and Chinese luxury car sales.
"With the global market expanding from the U.S. where we are
strong, that bodes well for us," he said in a telephone
interview.
The Japanese automaker's plan to turn Infiniti into a major
global premium brand hinges on production in Europe and China
backed by an expanded range of models and engines, some
developed in a partnership between Daimler and the
Renault-Nissan alliance.
Infiniti, so far manufactured almost exclusively in Japan,
is simplifying its vehicle names as it prepares to expand the
line-up, it said on Tuesday.
Beginning with 2014 models going on sale in the second half
of next year, future and existing Infiniti cars will carry the
prefix "Q" followed by a number broadly reflecting its size, the
company said. Crossover and SUV names will begin "QX".
A new mid-sized Q50, which will be shown at the Detroit auto
show in January, will replace the brand's G sedan. The sports
coupe variant will become the Q60.
The changes will "promote consumer familiarity with our
model range as we expand the portfolio", the company said.
Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who also heads French
parent Renault, has pledged to build Infiniti vehicles
in China and a new premium compact sedan in Europe.
The European car will face some tough competition, said IHS
Automotive analyst Ian Fletcher, citing Daimler's Mercedes
A-Class, the 1-Series from BMW and A3 from
Volkswagen's Audi.
"It's going to be up against the killer vehicles of the
premium market," he said, adding that Infiniti's European market
penetration remains far "below niche".
According to IHS forecasts, the situation will get worse
before it gets better.
The consulting firm predicts fewer than 3,000 Infiniti
deliveries in Europe this year and a further decline in 2013,
compared with more than 120,000 vehicles sold in the United
States.