Sept 25 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its cancer drug failed to improve overall survival in a
mid-stage study on patients with non-small cell lung cancer who
had a history of smoking.
The drug, retaspimycin HCl, also failed to improve overall
survival in patients with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of
non-small cell lung cancer that is closely linked to smoking.
The company said it will not start any new trials with the
drug, but would complete enrollment in a separate study by the
end of the year.
Infinity said it will now focus on developing IPI-145, which
it is testing to treat advanced blood cancers, asthma and
rheumatoid arthritis.
The company tested retaspimycin HCl in combination with
docetaxel, an approved cancer drug, comparing it with a
combination of docetaxel and placebo in patients who failed to
respond to prior treatment.
Infinity said the safety of the drug plus docetaxel was
comparable to docetaxel and placebo.
The company's fell nearly 2 percent to $17.99 in early trade
on Wednesday.