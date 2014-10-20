BRIEF-Marvell Technology apoints Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
* Marvell technology group ltd. Announces the appointment of Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
Oct 20 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 97.5 percent stake in Swann Communications for $87.2 million
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 21
* The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare; Weather unveils enhanced allergy tracker with personalized experience to help consumers better manage seasonal symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: