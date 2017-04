A Suzuki badge is reflected on the body of a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Interest rate-sensitive stocks gain after the CPI inflation slows to 6.46 percent, the lowest level since figures were first published in January 2012.

The data may prompt the RBI to cut rates earlier than expected, traders say.

Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) surges 2.48 percent, while State Bank of India gains 1.8 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) rises 0.07 percent and Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) falls 0.43 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)