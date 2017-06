Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee gestures during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI The government plans to take appropriate measures to contain food inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Monday.

"Food inflation is a matter of concern," he said, adding additional cold-storage facilities and institutional support were required.

India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as food prices rose 10.49 percent on year, highest in a year, compared with a 9.94 percent rise in the previous month.

