Workers spread maize crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters Market Eye - As markets gear up for May inflation data, core inflation will be key, traders say. Core inflation growth of 5 percent or below will cement views for a rate cut by the RBI at its policy meeting on June 18.

Core WPI was estimated at around 4.9 percent in April versus WPI of 7.23 percent.

Reuters poll sees wholesale price index rising 7.6 percent in May versus a year ago, the fastest pace for the year.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading marginally lower at 8.28 percent from its previous close after yields have slumped on expectations for an RBI rate cut.

