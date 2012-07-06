People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is expected to consolidate further and head towards 55.70-56.00 per dollar next week, while bond yields are expected to hold in a range ahead of the factory output and inflation data due later in the week.

The government is scheduled to release May factory output and June headline inflation numbers on Thursday and July 16 respectively.

The data may have a more muted impact given widespread expectations the RBI will keep interest rates on hold on July 31, though it could influence expectations for future decisions.

The 10-year benchmark bond is expected to hold in a 8.15 to 8.25 percent band next week with the focus also on domestic debt supplies. Traders said they do not expect open market operations, due to the sharp easing in banking system liquidity.