NEW DELHI Dec 16 Info Edge (India) Ltd , which runs job site naukri.com, expects revenue growth to slow in the second half of the current fiscal year as India braces for a slowdown and companies slow expansion and hiring.

Info Egde, valued at $637 million, will grow slower than 30 percent reported in the first-half of FY12 and sales growth for entire year will be lower but not negative, with hiring by telecom, insurance and construction companies slowing significantly.

"Things are slowing down a little bit," Chief Executive Hitesh Oberoi told Reuters in an interview on Friday. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)