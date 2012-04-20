* Shares close up 33 pct at $21.30
* Co valued at $937.2 mln at close
By Aman Shah
April 20 Network automation company Infoblox
Inc's shares rose as much as 46 percent on their market
debut as technology companies continue to be an investor
favorite.
Infoblox's IPO comes a day after Splunk Inc made a
blockbuster debut, reaping the rewards of being the first mover
in the 'Big Data' space.
Infoblox shares closed up 33 percent at $21.30 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday, taking its market valuation to
$937.2 million.
The company had priced its offering at $16 per share, above
its initial proposed range of between $12 and $14.
Technology companies have attracted considerable investor
interest in the IPO market in recent months, with most trading
at very high multiples.
Infoblox provides automation technology that helps customers
create internal networks and data centers to address the growing
number of network connected devices and applications.
The company, which was founded in 1999 by its present Chief
Technology Officer Stuart Bailey, counts Adobe Systems Inc
, Best Buy Co Inc, Boeing Co and
Caterpillar Inc among its 5,400 plus end customers.
"We saw a big opportunity looming in the next few years for
network automation, and we really wanted to make sure we could
invest in that, a bit ahead of the curve," Chief Executive
Robert Thomas told Reuters.
The company may look at "small technology acquisitions"
after a year, he said.
Thomas previously served as CEO of NetScreen Technologies, a
network security company acquired by Juniper Networks
for $4 billion in 2004.
For the six months ended January 31, the company recorded a
net loss of $2.8 million on revenue of $80.7 million, according
to a regulatory filing. The CEO said the company has a target of
achieving an operating profit margin of 18 to 22 percent in
three years.
Infoblox is backed by Sequoia Capital, a venture capital
firm known for investing early in companies like Google
, LinkedIn, YouTube and more recently,
Instagram -- the photo sharing app maker that was scooped up by
Facebook for $1 billion.
Sequoia Capital owns a fourth of Infoblox, a stake now
valued at about $234 million. CEO Thomas owns about 6.6 percent
of the shares.
Business security products maker Proofpoint Inc
also made its debut on Friday after an $82 million IPO priced
above range. It closed up 8 percent at $14.08.