METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 Infoblox Inc, a network equipment maker, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by strong demand for its products.
The company posted net loss of $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $58 million.
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.