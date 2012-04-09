April 9 Infoblox Inc, which makes software and
hardware for network automation, said it expects its initial
public offering of 7.5 million shares to be priced between $12
and $14 each.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said it would sell about 5.7 million
shares in the IPO, with the rest being offered by its selling
stockholders.
At the top of its expected price range, Infoblox would have
a market valuation of about $616 million.
The company, which is backed by venture capital firms like
Sequoia Capital and Trinity Ventures, expects to list its shares
on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BLOX.'
The Santa Clara, California-based company has picked Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs as the lead underwriters for the IPO.
The other underwriters are UBS Investment Bank, Pacific
Crest Securities, JMP Securities and Stephens Inc.