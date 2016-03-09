March 9 French business information services firm Infopro Digital has launched a 360m financing backing its buyout by TowerBrook Capital Partners, banking sources said.

Pricing on the Term Loan B is guided at 550bp over Euribor with a 0% floor and an OID of 98.

Thomson Reuters LPC reported on Tuesday the deal was expected to launch this week.

The supply of primary issuance in the market has dried up since a flurry in January, while pricing has increased amid a sell-off in the secondary market.

Bookrunners on the deal are BNP Paribas and JP Morgan, while Alcentra and Societe Generale are mandated lead arrangers.

A lender meeting will take place in London on Tuesday March 15.

TowerBrook entered exclusive negotiations to buy a majority holding in the company from Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital's management team, the parties announced on February 16.

Infopro Digital, a provider of business-to-business information, has 2,500 employees and generated 300m in revenue, according to the statement.

The offer is subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies before entering into final negotiations.