By John Tilak
| TORONTO, July 19
TORONTO, July 19 Boutique advisory firm INFOR
Financial Group said on Sunday it agreed to buy the Canadian
operations of U.S. underwriting services provider Incapital
Holdings, boosting its presence in the Canadian investment
banking market.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition
will make Toronto-based INFOR a registered investment dealer and
full-service underwriter in the Canadian market, allowing it to
provide a broader range of services.
The deal also deepens INFOR's relationship with
Chicago-based Incapital, an underwriter of retail bonds.
Following the deal, INFOR said it will be able to distribute
debt and equity in Canada, as well as distribute debt in the
United States through its tie-up with Incapital.
INFOR, which was founded in March, has muscled its way into
the second-quarter Canadian merger and acquisitions (M&A) league
tables, helped by its involvement in Element Financial Corp's
deal to buy some of General Electric Co's fleet
management assets.
INFOR ranked fourth among Canadian investment banks and 13th
overall on M&A deals in the second quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Globally, boutique advisory firms have been capturing market
share from traditional investment banks by launching with
well-known dealmakers and building out practices with sector and
market expertise. INFOR specializes in the financial services,
technology, telecoms and real estate sectors, among others.
"This will help us to participate in public equity and debt
syndicates as a full underwriter, the same way the banks do,"
INFOR Chief Executive Neil Selfe said in an interview. "It's
huge for our competitive ability."
Selfe, who helped found INFOR after being an investment
banker at RBC Capital Markets and GMP Securities, expects the
Incapital deal to help his new firm take market share from some
of the big banks.
INFOR provides advisory on M&A, capital raising,
restructuring and treasury risk management.
It is also a shareholder in and sponsor of INFOR Acquisition
Corp, one of several special purpose acquisition
corporations designed to make acquisitions that have launched in
Canada in recent months.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)