BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
LONDON, April 22 Informa PLC : * Q1 trading broadly as anticipated * Trading in the new financial year has been broadly as expected * Q1 period was broadly as anticipated, with an organic revenue decline of
-3.6% * This was heavily impacted by timing differences due to the early easter * Says full year expectations unchanged
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment