BRIEF-Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication to halt assets acquisition plan
April 14 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
Nov 27 Informa PLC : * Acquisition of a stake in Chinese company baiwen * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 14 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Resolves to issue no more than 10,500 series A bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($250.6) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9909 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)