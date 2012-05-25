May 25 Informa plc has hived off its
non-core Robbins Gioia division, a business that one analyst
said had been troublesome for the British business media group.
U.S.-based Robbins Gioia -- which is a consulting company
mainly to the U.S. government -- was acquired by Informa in 2005
and has come under pressure as a result of the U.S. government
moving more work in house.
The business reported a 15 percent drop in revenue last
year, prompting Informa to adjust the carrying value of Robbins
Gioia's net assets, resulting in a 50.7 million pound ($79.5
million) impairment charge.
Informa -- which publishes real-time news, research, market
intelligence, academic books and journals -- had posted an
adjusted pretax profit of 295.9 million pounds last year.
"This asset would have been having a difficult time for some
years now in performance terms," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Alex DeGroote, who flagged the news in a research report
published on Friday.
"It's a good deal, it's a good disposal and it's the right
thing to do."
News of the disposal was first disclosed by Robbins Gioia on
its website on Tuesday.
Informa did not reveal the terms of the deal, but said the
disposal was not material to its business.
"We've said for a number of years now that Robbins Gioia is
not core to Informa," James Gareh, in charge of investor
relations at Informa said.
Shares in the company were down 1 percent at 355 pence at
0950 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.