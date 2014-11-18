Nov 18 British business media group Informa Plc said it would buy U.S. trade show operator Hanley Wood Exhibitions for 237 million pounds ($370.91 million) in a cash deal.

The company also intends to raise about 275 million pounds through a share placement, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.6390 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)