Oct 21 British business media group Informa Plc reported a 1.8 percent rise in organic revenue in the nine months to September, driven by strong performance at its global events and academic publishing businesses.

London-based Informa, which moved back to the UK from Switzerland in June, said current trading remained on track with full-year expectations unchanged.

The company, which also publishes real-time news, research, market data and 55,000 academic books and journals, said organic revenue from its events business rose 7.9 percent for the nine months ended Sept. 30. Academic publishing saw a 3.9 percent growth.

Informa said it had seen "limited impact" in specific, higher-risk geographic markets from the increased global awareness of the Ebola virus, and would continue to monitor the situation.

Informa was formed by the 1998 merger of IBC Group Plc and Lloyd's of London Press Ltd. Its oldest business, the Lloyd's List, was started in 1734 and is among one of the world's oldest continuously running journals. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)