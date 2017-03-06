March 6 British business media group Informa Plc
said its revenue rose 11 percent in 2016, helped by
strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
The company, which organises 180 exhibitions across the
world, said its revenue rose to 1.35 billion pounds ($1.66
billion) last year.
Informa has been trying to grow its exhibitions business,
which accounts for nearly a fourth of its total revenue, through
a string of acquisitions to weather the impact of softness in
the academic publishing and business intelligence businesses.
Global exhibitions business revenue grew 16.9 percent to
306.9 million pounds.
"In 2017 the combination of new leadership in the U.S.,
Brexit negotiations in the UK and political elections in
mainland Europe suggest the backdrop is likely to remain
volatile," the company said, adding that it would expand
internationally and increase recurring and predictable revenues.
Informa said it was targeting 14 million pounds of net
annualised synergies in 2018 and expected to realise at least
half of it in 2017.
($1 = 0.8144 pounds)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)