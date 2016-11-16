UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
INFORMAL OPEC MEETING LIKELY TO BE CONVENED IN DOHA ON FRIDAY TO BUILD CONSENSUS OVER ALGIERS DECISIONS - ALGERIAN ENERGY SOURCE
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.