Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Informa Switzerland Ltd
* Placing of shares
* Intends to place about 60.4 million new shares, representing about 9.99 per cent of informa's existing issued share capital
* Placing will raise approximately 275 million pounds
* Net proceeds will be used to pay down existing debt facilities, funding in full acquisition of Hanley Wood exhibitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.