April 7 A private equity consortium comprising Permira Advisers Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has won the bidding for software maker Informatica Corp with an offer of $48 to $50 per share, a source familiar with the matter said.

Informatica's shares closed up 4 percent at $45.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday after reports emerged that Permira and CPPIB, and a partnership of Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan had both submitted bids for the company last week.

Informatica and CPPIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.