April 7 A private equity consortium comprising
Permira Advisers Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) has won the bidding for software maker Informatica Corp
with an offer of $48 to $50 per share, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Informatica's shares closed up 4 percent at $45.83 on the
Nasdaq on Monday after reports emerged that Permira and CPPIB,
and a partnership of Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan had both submitted bids for the company last week.
Informatica and CPPIB did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)