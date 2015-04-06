April 6 Enterprise software company Informatica
Corp has received offers from two private equity
consortia and is negotiating a sale that could value it at
between $5 billion and $6 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.
A deal would be this year's largest leveraged buyout.
Private equity firms have been reluctant to take big companies
private for fear of overpaying, and the negotiations with
Informatica may not lead to a deal, the people cautioned.
Permira Advisers Ltd in a consortium with Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board, and Thoma Bravo LLC, in partnership with
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, submitted bids for Informatica
last week, according to the people. They have been asked to
improve on their offers and the negotiations are ongoing, the
people added.
A third consortium, comprising Silver Lake Partners LP and
Hellman & Friedman LLC, did not submit a financed offer but has
indicated it is open to continuing talks with Informatica if its
valuation expectations are lowered, some of the people said.
The exact value of the offers made could not be learned. The
sources asked not to be identified because the talks are
confidential. Informatica, Thoma Bravo, Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Silver
Lake declined to comment. Permira and Hellman & Friedman did not
respond to requests for comment.
So far this year the biggest leveraged buyout has been the
agreed acquisition of gym operator Life Time Fitness Inc by
buyout firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and TPG Capital LP for
more than $4 billion, including debt.
Redwood City, California-based Informatica helps companies
connect software and enterprise applications and store data. It
competes in the integration software market with Tibco, a
company that went private in December in a $4.3 billion sale to
buyout firm Vista Equity Partners.
Vista's deal gave Tibco an enterprise value of more than 18
times the company's 12-month earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Informatica currently
has an enterprise value of 15.5 times its projected EBITDA over
the next 12 months, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In 2014, Informatica's total revenues rose 10.5 percent
year-on-year to $1.05 billion, while its pre-tax income jumped
21 percent to $170.3 million.
Despite such performance, activist hedge fund Elliott
Management Corp disclosed an 8 percent stake in Informatica in
January and said in a regulatory filing it was speaking to the
company about ways to maximize shareholder value.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York;
editing by Andrew Hay)