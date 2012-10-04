UPDATE 3-Sailing-Oracle Team USA get America's Cup headstart with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
Oct 4 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp warned it would report third-quarter results below analysts' expectations, hurt by weakness in European markets.
The company estimated third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents to 27 cents, on revenue of between $189 million and $191 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $200.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.