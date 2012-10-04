Oct 4 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp warned it would report third-quarter results below analysts' expectations, hurt by weakness in European markets.

The company estimated third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents to 27 cents, on revenue of between $189 million and $191 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $200.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.