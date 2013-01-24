* Sees first-quarter adjusted EPS $0.29-$0.32 vs est $0.31

* Sees first-quarter revenue $196 mln-$206 mln vs est $197.1 mln

* Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $0.41 vs est $0.37

* Fourth-quarter revenue $234.7 mln vs est $217.5 mln

* Shares up 9 pct in extended trading

Jan 24 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analysts' estimates as growth returned to its European markets.

Shares of the company were up 9 percent in extended trading, after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Informatica, which makes software to help companies pull together data to analyze business trends, forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 29 cents and 32 cents on revenue of $196 million to $206 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $197.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Although there was demand in Europe, the company had not been able to pursue business there in the past few quarters, Chief Executive Sohaib Abbasi said on a conference call with analysts.

The company said it had a "solid quarter" in Europe, reflecting better sales execution and operational discipline.

Weak performance in Europe had dragged down the company's third-quarter results in October.

The company said it signed on customers such as Facebook Inc and online restaurant reservation provider OpenTable Inc in the fourth quarter.

Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share, from $42.4 million, in the fourth quarter, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $217.5 million.