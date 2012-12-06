NYSE-listed information technology solutions and consulting firm Equifax Inc has acquired a controlling stake in NettPositive Business Analytics, a Bangalore-based company that provides analytics and business intelligence solutions to the financial services, insurance, retail and telecommunications sectors. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. With this acquisition, NettPositive's operations and services will become part of Equifax.

NettPositive houses its development centre in Bangalore and helps enterprises in customer acquisition, credit scoring, segmentation, campaign management, data warehousing and such relevant activities. The company was founded in 2007 by Viraj Tyagi and Nitin Gupta, alumni of IIM Bangalore, and currently has operations in Bangalore, Dubai and New Jersey.

"NettPositive has a proven data-to-decisions engagement model specific to emerging markets; this combined with Equifax's data assets will be a robust proposition to customers in India and other emerging markets," Tyagi said in a press statement.

The company claims to have consulted and implemented its products and services across developed and emerging markets including Fortune 500 companies. The acquisition will also help Equifax deepen its footprint in the Indian market, it added. The deal builds on an existing Equifax relationship with NettPositive.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax organises and assimilates data on more than 500 million consumers and 81 million businesses worldwide. It uses advanced analytics and proprietary technology to create and deliver customised insights.

Early this week, Equifax Information Services LLC, a subsidiary of Equifax Inc. said it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with CSC Credit Services, Inc, a subsidiary of Computer Sciences Corporation, to purchase certain credit services business assets and operations of CSC.

