UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 17InfoScope SA :
* Said on Friday, it reported Q3 revenue of 1.8 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 1.0 million zlotys versus a profit of 26,900 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.1 million zlotys versus a profit of 51,200 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss was 989,700 zlotys versus a profit of 288,400 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.