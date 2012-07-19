By Aradhana Aravindan
| MUMBAI, July 20
MUMBAI, July 20 For 18 months, as Infosys Ltd
shares slumped from a record high, the only consistent
"sell" rating on India's most widely held stock came from a
29-year-old analyst at an investment group little known outside
the country.
Other analysts have joined Ankur Rudra in downgrading
Infosys, but he says clients were initially sceptical of his
call on a company famous for consistently exceeding
expectations.
"How can you be right? How can you know more than what the
management knows?" he recalls them asking.
Rudra's report on the Indian IT services sector, titled
"Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall..." and describing Infosys as
living in "limbo land", was issued on Jan. 14 last year, just
after the stock peaked.
Since then the company has lost a third of its value on a
series of disappointing revenue forecasts and other
announcements that have rattled investors.
Rudra, who studied electrical engineering before becoming an
analyst seven years ago, said in the report that the "sell"
rating reflected "stratospheric long-term expectations" built
into valuations for the IT bellwether.
The valuations of Infosys and rival Tata Consultancy
Services were both around 21 times 12-month forward
earnings at the time. Now, Infosys trades at about 13 times
forward earnings compared with 17 times for TCS.
Globally, analysts can be shy about putting sell ratings on
stocks because that can make it harder for their firms to win
advisory business and can irritate the management of companies.
Just 9 percent of analyst recommendations by banks and
brokerages globally were a "sell", based on more than 120,000
recommendations issued on nearly 17,000 companies, according to
a Reuters study of StarMine data.
In India, 18 percent of analyst recommendations are a "sell"
or a "strong sell", according to current Starmine data.
"Most firms want to be objective, but tend to be
crowd-pleasing. So when you put sell on a stock, not only do you
cheese off management teams, you also cheese off holders a lot,"
Rudra said, adding that he faced no backlash from Infosys
management.
Ambit, an independent Mumbai-based house, unusually only has
"buy" or "sell" ratings after scrapping the "hold" option in
June 2011. About 40 percent of its recommendations are sell.
Thomson Reuters StarMine gives Rudra a ranking of five
stars, the highest level, based on his calls on stock moves. For
Infosys' rivals, he has a "buy" rating on top-ranked Tata
Consultancy Services and a "sell" on third-placed Wipro
.
Of the 55 analysts covering Infosys and tracked by Thomson
Reuters StarMine, five have a "sell" rating and one has a
"strong sell". Of the remainder, 23 are neutral and 26 rate
Infosys a buy or strong buy.
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Michael Urquhart)