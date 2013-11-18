US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 18 Infosys Ltd : * Says Stephen R Pratt head of utilities and resources, North America, has
submitted resignation-SEC filing * Says resignation to be effective January 31 2014-SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.